Warrant issued for man accused of biting, threatening to shoot live-in girlfriend, her sister

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of biting, choking and threatening to shoot a woman he lived with and her sister.

News Center 7 was able to get the affidavit that lays out the allegations accusing Robert North of several charges.

On Aug. 25, Dayton police sent to a residence in the 3800 block of Southshore Drive on the report of a robbery spoke with two female residents, one of whom said she was North’s live-in girlfriend, according to the affidavit filed this week in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girlfriend told police North hit her with his fists, choked her, hit her multiple times and threatened to shoot her and her sister, who was the other female at the residence. The girlfriend also said North, before he left the residence, took their cell phones to prevent either of them from calling police.

North is charged on single counts of felonious assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic violence, two counts of aggravated menacing and two counts of disruption of public services.

North, whose address in court papers as Omalee Drive in Xenia, left the residence and is being sought by police. He was not listed as an inmate in either the Montgomery County Jail or the Greene County Jail as of Thursday evening.

