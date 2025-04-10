Warning issued after drugs mixed with narcan-resistant ‘bath salts’ found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An urgent warning has been issued by authorities after a dangerous drug mixture was seized.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force seized over 64 grams of a drug mixture of fenanyl and eutylone, according to a media release.

Eutylone, part of a drug class known as “bath salts”, is highly dangerous and unpredictable.

When fentanyl is mixed with a stimulant like eutylone, Narcan may not be effective.

“Our Task Force is extremely concerned about this discovery,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This is a lethal combination of drugs that is designed to mislead the user and maximize addiction potential. We want the public to know the risk is not theoretical—it’s here, and it’s deadly.”

