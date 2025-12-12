Warming Centers opening across Miami Valley ahead of dangerously cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is expecting to be hit by dangerously cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

Several warming centers across the Miami Valley are opening to provide warm shelter for those who need it.

Montgomery County:

Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Shelter needed outside of the posted hours will be available at St. Vincent DePaul facilities.) The Greater Dayton Recreation Center - 2021 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45417



The Lohrey Recreation Center - 2366 Glenarm Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420



The Northwest Recreation Center - 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton, OH 45406



Women’s & Families Facility -120 W Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402



Men’s Facility - 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417

Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Saturday: 9 a.m - 1 p.m. The Payne Recreation Center - 3800 Main St., Moraine, Ohio 45439 (Will be available as a warming center during business hours.

Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington Township Rec Center - 895 Miamisburg Centerville, Dayton, OH 45459

Open Friday through Monday. Vandalia Recreation Center - 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377



Vandalia Senior Center - 21 Tionda Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377

Greene County: Open during regular business hours only.

Beavercreek:

Beavercreek Senior Center 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 937-426-6166



Beavercreek Community Library 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 937-352-4001

Fairborn:

Fairborn Senior Center 325 N 3rd St., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-878-4141



Fairborn Community Library 1 East Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-878-9383



Fairborn Police Department Lobby 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324 937-754-3000

Xenia:

Xenia Community Library 76 East Market St., Xenia, OH 45385 937-352-4000

Yellow Springs:

Yellow Springs Senior Center 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-767-5751



John Bryan Community Center 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-767-7202



Yellow Springs Community Library 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 937-352-4003

Cedarville:

Cedarville Community Library 20 South Miller St., Cedarville, OH 45314 937-352-4006

Jamestown:

Jamestown Community Library 86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown, OH 45335 937-352-4005

Bellbrook:

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library 57 West Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305 937-352-4004

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

