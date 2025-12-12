Do you recognize them? Police looking for person of interest in the hit-and-run crash investigation

EATON — Do you recognize them?

The Eaton Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred at a local business, according to the police department.

If you have any information, contact Officer Nickell at 937-456-5531.

