Officer who responded to mass shooting fired after accused of misconduct; union files grievance

DAYTON — One of the six Dayton police officers praised for stopping the Oregon District Mass Shooting is off the force after being accused of misconduct.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with the police union’s president. He says the police department did not follow the guidelines they were given LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

News Center 7 previously reported that FOP President Sgt. Kyle Thomas stated that the Dayton Police Department missed the deadline to discipline officers accused of misconduct.

“The person was off on paid leave while the investigations took place, and a lengthy amount of time after timelines had expired, management came forward with findings,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that the officer was fired.

News Center 7 learned that the person was Officer Jeremy Campbell.

Campbell was one of six officers credited with putting a quick end to the Oregon District Mass Shooting.

Thomas said the union has filed a grievance.

This story will be updated.

