Mother of fallen Centerville police officer has died

CENTERVILLE — The mother of a fallen police officer has passed away.

Paula Kalaman passed away on Dec. 5 at the age of 82 years old, according to an online obituary.

Her son, Officer John P. Kalaman, was struck and killed by a motorist on January 12, 1998, while responding to a crash on Interstate 675. Washington Township firefighter Robert O’Toole also died in the crash.

Paula became a determined activist after her son’s death.

She, along with her husband, John, founded the Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive that is held annually. It has produced over 4,000 life-saving units of blood, her obituary said.

Paula also lobbied the Ohio Legislature to make the “Move Over, Slow Down” a law that is followed whenever emergency lights are seen on the road.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Parkview Church of the Nazarene on Far Hills Avenue. Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

