Local school district delayed ‘due to icy conditions’

LOGAN COUNTY — A local school announced it will be delayed this morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Benjamin Logan Schools wrote in a social media post that they are on a two-hour delay for Thursday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Local school district announces delay
- Two good chances for accumulating snow
- 1 reportedly shot in Dayton neighborhood
The school district said this was “due to icy road conditions.”
They are encouraging people to use “extra caution” on the roads this morning.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group