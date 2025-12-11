1 reportedly shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A male was reportedly shot in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Huron Avenue after 11 p.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
