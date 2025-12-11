City takes next step in starting up Violence Interruption Program

DAYTON — For more than a year and a half, the City of Dayton talked about starting the Violence Interruption Program.

The city revealed it will be partnering with the Felons with a Future organization to implement the program on Wednesday.

News Center 7's John Bedell spoke with the organization's director about how this will work.

Greg West is a native Daytonian and the director of Felons with a Future.

He’ll tell you there’s violence in his past, in his criminal record.

But what sent him to prison was selling drugs.

“Which contributes to a lot of the violence, you know?” West said.

Now, he will be working to diminish Dayton’s violence.

The Felons with a Future group started in 2020 as a re-entry program, helping people released from prison transition to coming back home.

The missions evolved to include mental health, substance abuse and youth program work. They have a new role in the community now.

“We’re excited to be able to get boots on the ground and start helping people understand that you don’t have to go down the road that some of us went down,” West said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

