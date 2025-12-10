Medical practice business manager accused of stealing more than $834K wanted by deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies in Montgomery County are looking for a woman accused of stealing over $830,000 from a local medical practice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamie Grant, 45, of Marysville, was indicted on Wednesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of aggravated theft (over $750,000).

The charge stems from an investigation that began in July 2025, when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a local medical practice regarding concerns about employee theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grant worked as the practice’s business manager and was responsible for duties such as billing and payroll.

The practice began to notice numerous unauthorized transactions.

“Throughout the investigation, Grant admitted to using the business’s funds for personal expenses,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

Detectives determined that she had misappropriated more than $834,000 from the practice over the course of several years.

Following her indictment, Grant is now wanted in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357. Anonymous tips can be sent to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group