Carjacking investigation leads to large police presence in Dayton neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A large police presence was spotted in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Dayton police are in the area of Ravenwood Avenue and McCleary Avenue.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton police were responding to assist in the area, but couldn’t provide further information.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews see several cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the road.

A spotlight is also pointed at one of the windows of the house.

Our crews watched as one person was placed into the back of a sheriff’s office cruiser.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group