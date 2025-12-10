Carjacking investigation leads to large police presence in Dayton neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A large police presence was spotted in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Dayton police are in the area of Ravenwood Avenue and McCleary Avenue.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton police were responding to assist in the area, but couldn’t provide further information.
News Center 7 crews see several cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the road.
A spotlight is also pointed at one of the windows of the house.
Our crews watched as one person was placed into the back of a sheriff’s office cruiser.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
