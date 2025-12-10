48 murder victims honored at annual holiday memorial service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 48 murder victims were honored during the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service on Monday night.

The 35th annual service took place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton.

The prosecutor’s office hosts this service to memorialize those who lost their lives to violence in Montgomery County.

“It’s so important becuase this time of the year is special. You know, when someone loses a loved one in general, it’s very traumatic, it’s very hurtful, painful. When they lose them to violence, it’s even more so, and that’s what these individuals, hundreds of individuals who are out here, are experiencing,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

This service aims to help victims’ families and friends during the holiday season.

During the service, loved ones had the opportunity to hang a memorial ornament on a special memorial tree at the church.

“We have this to let them know they’re not alone,” Heck said.

Those looking for more information about the annual service can contact the office’s victim/witness division at (937) 225-5623.

