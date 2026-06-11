Disqualified candidate for Ohio governor re-enters race as write-in

COLUMBUS — The Republican candidate disqualified from Ohio’s primary election is re-entering the race as a write-in candidate, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

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On Wednesday, Heather Hill filed paperwork at the Secretary of State’s office in Ohio with her new running mate, Pat Manley.

As previously reported, Hill was disqualified from the race when her former running mate, Stuart Moats, withdrew his candidacy for lieutenant governor.

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Secretary of State Frank LaRose disqualified Hill, citing a state law.

The law prohibits candidate substitutions within 70 days of a primary election, unless the original candidate dies.

Moats’ withdrawal came two weeks before the May primary on April 22.

Voters selected Vivek Ramaswamy as the official Republican nominee for governor.

As previously reported, Democratic candidate Dr. Amy Acton and Libertarian Don Kissick will also be the November ballot.

WBNS-10 reported that Manley is a small business owner and architect who has unsuccessfully run for state representative and Congress.

“I think what I bring to the ticket is some business background, obviously, you know, that I understand small business quite well,” he told our media partner. “I think I have a really good handle on how the political process works, how decisions are made, both at the Statehouse and in a lot of the bureaucratic levels, the administrative levels.”

Hill said she’s confident, despite the odds facing any write-in campaign in a general election against two major party nominees, WBNS-10 reported.

She plans to campaign across the state in the coming months.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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