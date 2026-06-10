District cuts principals, other staff after levy failure

JEFFERSON TWP — One of our local districts had to make job cuts this week.

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News Center 7 talked to the superintendent today about changes because of financial challenges.

The district had to cut seven positions, Ronda Welch, superintendent of Jefferson Township Local Schools, said.

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Welch called it a “restructure” to align the district’s resources with its current financial needs.

“To make sure that we’re maintaining the best instructional environment for our kids,” she said.

Welch said they had to make cuts after last month’s election.

Voters said “no” to a levy after also turning them down in November and May last year.

“We’ve heard the community. We’re trying to make opportunities to understand the why. So the decision has not been made yet if we’re going to go for (another levy in) the fall,” Welch said.

The district, which has 242 students, cut seven positions, including both its principals.

Welch has drafted a staffing restructure plan she’ll have to present to the board.

It deals with spreading job responsibilities from the cut positions to current staff.

Welch says it’s aimed at still meeting the needs of those positions and district students.

The superintendent said she had a meeting Wednesday afternoon with staff and teachers and will be sending communication to parents.

“To help everybody understand Jefferson is open. We are functioning, and we will again be a school of excellence,” Welch said.

Jefferson Township’s school board will have to give final approval to that staff adjustment plan after these cuts at its next board meeting on June 29.

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