City leaders hold town hall to discuss plans for a safer city

DAYTON — Dayton city leaders, including Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss and Police Chief Eric Henderson, held a town hall meeting to discuss plans for enhancing city safety and increasing transparency.

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During the meeting, officials addressed an increase in police calls for service and juvenile crime, as city commissioners are set to review a grant exceeding $150,000 for the Cure Violence Global model

The town hall served as part of Mayor Turner-Sloss’ ongoing efforts to improve safety across Dayton and build trust within the community.

Henderson reported that calls for police assistance from residents have climbed by 10% over the last 10 years.

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Henderson also noted an increase in juvenile crime over the last five years.

Despite the overall rise in juvenile crime, Henderson stated that the number of juveniles arrested with a gun has dropped.

The chief’s discussion also covered patrol staffing, including officer work hours and the specific areas officers patrol throughout the day.

He highlighted various “hot spots” in the city known for experiencing high crime rates.

Turner-Sloss has developed a plan aimed at improving safety and fostering trust with the community.

Following the town hall, the City Commission is scheduled to hear the first reading of a grant for over $150,000.

This funding is intended to support the expansion of the city’s Cure Violence Global model.

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