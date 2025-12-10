Two good chances for accumulating snow

DAYTON, OH — A few snow flurries will fly tonight through the daytime hours on Thursday, but the main event will be with a region of steady snow developing Thursday night. Accumulations look likely with travel impacts possible.

Snow should begin to overspread the area by 8PM Thursday night. Snow will taper off Friday morning. Accumulations of 2-5 inches appear possible for the Dayton area. Lighter totals look more likely further northeast. We’re dealing with a narrow corridor of heavier snow, so small storm track changes can easily shift our totals up or down. Either way, prepare for snow covered roads Thursday night into Friday morning.

A second, possibly stronger system, moves through on Saturday. With temperatures in the 20s, this will also be an all snow system for us with accumulations and travel impacts likely. We’ll get a more detailed look at how Saturday will evolve, tomorrow.