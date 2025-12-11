Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of region; 2 chances of accumulating snow

MIAMI VALLEY — A few snow flurries are expected to fly overnight through the daytime hours on Thursday. The main event will be with a region of steady snow developing on Thursday night.

Accumulations look likely with travel impacts possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. on Friday. It also includes Union County in Indiana

Snow is expected to begin spreading across the area by 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Snow will taper off on Friday morning.

Accumulations of 2-5 inches appear possible for the Dayton area. Lighter totals look more likely further northeast.

We’re dealing with a narrow corridor of heavier snow, so small storm track changes can easily shift our totals up or down.

Either way, prepare for snow-covered roads Thursday night into Friday morning.

A second, possibly stronger system, moves through on Saturday.

With temperatures in the 20s, this will also be an all-snow system for us with accumulations, and travel impacts are likely.

We’ll get a more detailed look at how Saturday will evolve today.