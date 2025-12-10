FOP president says local police department missed deadline to discipline officers

DAYTON — Police and city leaders in Dayton were informed of accusations against several officers 16 months ago, prompting a criminal investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

The investigation into the officers began after police and city leaders became aware of potentially criminal accusations.

BCI was tasked with handling the criminal investigation, while the city simultaneously conducted internal investigations to determine if department policies were violated.

Kyle Thomas, president of the FOP, expressed concerns over the handling of the investigations, noting that typically internal investigations wait until after criminal investigations are concluded.

“You want things handled in a timely and concise manner, regardless of what it is. I’m not sure why this certain investigation has taken so long,” Thomas said.

Thomas explained that the department chose to conduct both criminal and internal investigations at the same time, which started the time limits for the administrative investigation.

The union believes the city failed to meet deadlines for notifying officers of potential discipline.

A police department spokesperson told News Center 7 , “Based on the information currently available and the results of the internal investigation to date, we have no indication of any wrongdoing by the involved officers”.

BCI’s investigation has been completed and referred to a special prosecutor.

The outcome of this review and potential grand jury action remains uncertain.

The city had placed all the officers in non-enforcement roles in August 2024, but it is unclear if they have been restored to their previous job status.

