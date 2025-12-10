Community partner selected for local violence interruption program

DAYTON — The City of Dayton’s Violence Interruption Program is one step closer to becoming a reality.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The program’s oversight partner, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, announced that Felons with a Future has been selected to train and implement the violence interruption model.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Medical practice business manager accused of stealing more than $834K wanted by deputies
- Bill looking to tighten regulations on marijuana, hemp in Ohio goes to governor
- Man dies after being hit by multiple cars outside Love’s Truck Stop
This year, Dayton has had 33 homicides, which is higher than last year’s total.
The city is spending close to half a million dollars to bring the model, created by Cure Violence Global, to the community.
Felons with a Future will work to recruit and deploy outreach workers to neighborhoods.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group