Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting near Montgomery County bar

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies and medics are investigating a reported shooting in Montgomery County early Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:02 a.m. to a reported shooting near Napoleon’s Bar on Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
