Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after an officer-involved crash in Miami Township on Thursday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Springboro Pike and Miamisburg Centerville Road for a multi-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother of fallen Centerville police officer has died
- Remains of missing Ohio man believed to be found in reservoir, police say
- City closer to starting Violence Interruption Program
Dispatchers confirmed that an officer was invovled.
Three vehicles were involved in total, dispatchers said.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group