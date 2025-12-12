Winter Weather Advisories issued; Chance for snow this morning, Saturday

MIAMI VALLEY — A chance of snow on Friday morning could cause trouble for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Butler, Warren, and Clinton Counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Wayne, Preble, Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Butler, Warren, and Clinton Counties from Saturday morning until 7 a.m. Sunday.

This morning is expected to be cloudy with a chance for light snow early in the morning south of I-70.

Snowfall totals will range from 1-3″ across the far southern part of the Valley to no snow up north, according to Ritz.

Snow is expected to taper off around daybreak on Friday morning. Slick roadways are expected to persist throughout the morning.

The next round of accumulating snow is expected to come on Saturday morning. This is expected late Saturday morning through around midnight Sunday.

This is the chance for heavier snow, barring any shifting in the storm track. Storm Center 7 is anticipating 3-5 inches.

It will be windy, blowing snow is possible.

