Weather advisories issued; Tracking two systems with two chances for snow

DAYTON, OH — ALERTS : A winter weather advisory is in effect for Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties tonight for snow that may impact travel tomorrow morning. About half of the Miami Valley, I-70 and south is under a WINTER STORM WATCH for Saturday for several inches of snow. The watch was placed where the National Weather Service has the highest confidence in 4+ inches occurring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

TONIGHT : Generally light snow is expected. This is a notable shift from yesterday. Heaviest totals will be south of Dayton, closer to the Cincy tri-state.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]