Troopers investigte after deputy was shot during welfare check

OWEN COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting after an Owen County Deputy was shot.

The incident occurred on Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block near Texas Pike, according to a spokesperson.

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The Owen County Sheriff’s Department received a request from the Owen County Probation Department for a welfare check for 58-year-old Wendell Hart.

Hart had missed his appointment that day.

A deputy arrived at Hart’s home when shots were fired in his direction. The deputy called for assistance, and other officers arrived on the scene.

Upon the arrival of the additional officers, Hart allegedly fired shots again, striking a deputy.

Officers returned fire on Hart, who then barricaded himself inside his home.

The deputy who was shot was transported to an area hospital, where he was transported by an air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The Indiana State Police SWAT team was then activated along with hostage negotiators.

After two hours of negotiations, Hart willingly gave himself up and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police SWAT team.

He was then provided medical assistance for injuries that he had sustained during the incident, and was transported to a hospital in Bloomington.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Owen County Prosecutor’s Office for review and formal charges.

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