‘Warm Hearts, Warm Paws;’ Humane Society thanks community for blanket donations

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is thanking the community for helping keep shelter dogs warm.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Humane Society of Greater Dayton was in need of medium and large blankets ahead of the cold temperatures.

The community came through, donating so many blankets that the back hallway of the shelter is completely full, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society.

The blankets will be used to keep the shelter dogs warm in their kennels.

“Because of you, every single one of our pups will have a soft, warm spot to snuggle up this winter. Your support means the world to us and to them,” the post read. “From the bottom of our hearts (and paws!), thank you for being the most compassionate community ever. Together, we’re making a difference—one wagging tail at a time!”

