Humane society in ‘urgent need’ of blankets as temperatures drop

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking for the public’s help to keep their dogs warm and cozy.
The shelter posted on social media that they were in “urgent need” of medium and large blankets for dogs’ kennels as single-digit temperatures are expected.
Donations can be dropped off at the humane society, 1661 Nicholas Road, during open hours.
The shelter’s hours can be found here.
