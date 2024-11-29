2 area Frisch’s locations set to close today

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — It’s the last day for two area Frisch’s location.

As reported earlier this month, lawyers for NNN Reit, LP, the landlord for more than 60 Frisch’s locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, asked a magistrate for eviction orders for restaurants in Kettering, Miami Twp., Huber Heights, and Englewood.

A person who answered the phone at Frisch’s, located at 8181 N Springboro Pike, confirmed that their last day will be Nov. 29.

The Huber Heights location on Old Troy Pike will also close today.

The Kettering location on Wilmington Pike and the Englewood location on South Main Street will both close on Saturday, Nov. 30.

In court documents, NNN Reit says Frisch’s has fallen behind on rent at the 65 locations it leases from the company and owes them more than $4.5 million in back rent.

We will continue to follow this story.

