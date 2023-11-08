Voters approve Oakwood Schools combined operating levy

OAKWOOD — A school levy looking to benefit Oakwood City schools has been approved.

The school district asked voters to approve a combined 6.75 mill levy.

This included a 5.75-mill operating levy that would generate $2.1 million annually for day-to-day needs and a 1-mill permanent improvement levy that would generate over $370,000 annually for critical security needs.

58% of voters approved the measure while 42% rejected it.

“Thank you, Oakwood, for choosing continued support of our students, staff, and community—and voting in favor of the levy,” Oakwood City Schools Levy wrote on social media.

This was the school district’s first request for operating dollars in four years.

