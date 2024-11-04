Video shows officers thanking 2 suspects accused of carjacking for obeying orders

WESTLAKE — Video showed a police department thanking two car-jacking suspects for obeying orders during a recent arrest.

The Westlake Police Department posted the video on social media.

The two suspects are accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint at West Cleveland Taco Bell.

Their department received reports that Cleveland officers were in pursuit of a 2014 Black Cadillac on Interstate 90.

Westlake Police said they received a 911 call that the car hit a median on I-90 and two men ran from the car.

Officers found two men matching the suspects’ descriptions. They said they complied with the orders, were taken into custody, and turned over to Cleveland Police.

The department added this statement:

“Listening to the officers kept everyone safe….the suspects, the officers and the general public. Now the suspects can answer to the charges in the court of law or fight them if they think they are innocent. While we strongly condemn the crimes these men are alleged to commit we thank them for listening to the officers who were charged with taking them into custody. Non-compliance in this dangerous encounter could have led to many tragic outcomes.”

