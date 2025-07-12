Video shows moment stolen vehicle chase ends in crash involving cruiser on I-75

TROY — New video shows the moments a chase on I-75 ended in a crash.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an armed robbery led to a police chase that crossed a county line and ended in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said it stemmed from a robbery complaint on Five Oaks Avenue, where a person’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint before 10 a.m.

Newly released video shows police chasing the suspect vehicle.

