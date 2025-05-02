VIDEO: Franklin FLOCK cameras alert to stolen vehicle; Pursuit begins

FRANKLIN — Police in Franklin said one of their FLOCK cameras indicated that a stolen vehicle from Hamilton County had entered their city on Second Street on Thursday, May 1.

According to Franklin PD’s Facebook page, officers were able to find the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 73.

Information provided by police said the stolen vehicle left the traffic stop, driving erratically to keep officers from making a PIT maneuver.

Police said the vehicle traveled into Middletown, where officers there got involved in the pursuit.

Franklin Police said an officer was able to make a successful PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to stop on Carmody Boulevard, where the driver was taken into custody.

The driver refused to identify himself; however, officers with Monroe Police were able to identify the driver with a fingerprint reader.

