Man arrested after month-long child porn investigation

URBANA — A man is in custody after a month-long investigation.
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Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Investigative Unit, searched a home in the 4200 block of Post Road.
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As a result of the search and evidence seized, Adam Wade Longworth was taken into custody.
Longworth was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and possessing criminal tools.
Investigators said additional charges may be considered as they continue to review the evidence.
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