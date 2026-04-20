Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy.

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Hunter Manning is a white male, around 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds, with reddish brown hair, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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He was last seen wearing a white oversized jacket, black pants, tie-dye Crocs, and a red book bag.

He was last spotted leaving his home in the 7200 block of Mountain Trail around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has seen Hunter or has information regarding his location is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center immediately at 937-225-4357(HELP).

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