Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 41-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting near a Dayton apartment complex over the weekend.

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Milton Bankston was identified as the person shot and killed on Summit Square Drive on Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Summit Square Drive for reports of a shooting shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moment a woman found the man who had been shot.

“He’s lying on the ground. I’m about to try to go help him,” the caller said.

The caller didn’t answer the dispatcher’s questions, requesting that police and medics respond quickly.

“Please get here,” the caller said.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 at the scene that when they got there, they found the victim, later identified as Bankston, in a small grassy area near one of the apartment complex buildings.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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