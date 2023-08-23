‘Very, very grateful;’ Local homeowner gets hot water restored without help of home warranty company

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman in Huber Heights has hot water again after going weeks without it while in a battle with her extended home warranty company.

The I-Team’s Xavier Hershovitz first reported on this homeowner last week. She thought she was covered through her policy with Choice Home Warranty, but went weeks without hot water while she went back and forth with them.

“I just was so fed up. I mean four weeks is enough. It really is and I got tired,” the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Hershovitz.

Without hot water, she contacted the company that originally installed the water heater.

“The lady knew immediately what was wrong. The part was covered. All they had to do was pay for service,” she said.

When Choice Home Warranty sent the second technician out, they said she’d owe $630 in “non-covered” charges. But with the other company, it ended up being a $150 service charge to finally get her hot water back.

“I wish I’d have called them to begin with,” she said.

After getting her hot water back, the woman told us she took “the longest shower ever.”

“I’m very, very grateful to have the hot water back,” she said.

The I-Team’s investigation into Choice Home Warrant found it is not a Better Business Bureau-accredited business and has a D-plus rating. The company has had more than 11,000 complaints filed against it in the last three years -- nearly 4,000 in the last 12 months.

The Huber Heights woman said our investigation convinced her to cancel her policy with the company.

“I was just at my wit’s end and you came in at the right time and helped me,” she told Hershovitz.

The I-Team reached out to Choice Home Warranty again on Wednesday. First, the person who answered said they would transfer Hershovitz to a supervisor but then hung up. He called back again and a person said a supervisor was busy but gave him an email to reach out to. We’re waiting to hear back.

