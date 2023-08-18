I-Team: Homeowner struggling to get hot water, waiting on extended warranty for appliance repair

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights woman’s frustrations involving an extended warranty she purchased for an appliance repair contacted the News Center 7 I-Team after saying she feels as though she’s getting the runaround.

Reporter Xavier Hershovitz, I-Team member and consumer investigative reporter decided to look into the Edison, New Jersey, company the woman has been dealing with for water heater repairs.

So far, she said, two technicians have been sent to her home and now tell her they want to charge an additional $630 to make the repairs.

“The whole thing’s been an absolute nightmare. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Hershovitz. " It truly has been a nightmare. And I want the company to be held accountable.”

She has been without hot water since late July and has had to go to her daughter’s home to shower.

“I have to boil water to do my dishes,” she said.

She purchased the contract through Choice Home Warranty in July 2020. She filed a claim on July 23 when the water heater failed. The company sent a technician.

“He came back. We ordered the part, but I had to pay for the part,” she said, noting that the technician came back again and replaced the part, but it’s still not working.

She struggled to get through the company’s automated telephone service lines. When she did get through, the company sent another technician.

That’s when the company told her only labor charges would be covered, and that the required parts are under the manufacturer’s warranty. The $630 may include “warranty processing fees,” the company told her.

“I’m feeling like I’ve been scammed at this point,” the woman said. " It isn’t a scam but yes it is. Because you imagine paying $61 for three years and you file a claim and nothing. They’ve given me absolutely nothing. All I’ve done is pay pay pay...”

The News Center 7 I-Team reached out to Choice Home Warranty on Wednesday for comment. So far, no one has responded to the I-TEAM’s request for comment.

Choice Home Warranty is not a Better Business Bureau accredited business but has a D-plus rating, the News Center 7 I-Team has learned. The company has had more than 11,000 complaints filed against it in the last three years -- nearly 4,000 in the last 12 months.

“You can get an extended warranty for all kinds of things for appliances for cars for electronics,” said Sheri Sword, with the BBB. " But sometimes they’re just not worth it.”

Every warranty is different and every company’s service is different, she said, and that is why doing research is important before purchasing a warranty contract.

“That’s why you really need to know what you’re getting into. Read that fine print. They make it small for a reason because people don’t want to take the time to read that fine print.”

Sword recommends that consumers always check the BBB website before paying for a service with any company.

“I thought ‘Why did I not go to this website in the first place?’ "

“I would not be going through this now. But it is what it is. And at this point. Like I said I’m hoping to have it resolved.”

And today, she’s still without hot water.

The I-Team reached out to Choice Home Warranty Wednesday afternoon. They told Hershovitz a supervisor would call him back. So far, no one has.





©2023 Cox Media Group