Judge finds Bengals’ Mixon not guilty of aggravated menacing

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge has issued a ruling in the trial of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon was found not guilty Thursday of an aggravated menacing charge brought on from allegations that he had pointed a gun at a woman earlier this year, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officer assigned to investigation of Bengals RB Joe Mixon case takes stand

The running back’s lasted four days. WCPO reported that both the prosecution and defense rested their cases within an hour of the trial starting on Thursday morning.

During the duration of the trial, Mixon never took the stand.

Following the verdict, the Bengals released a statement expressing that they are looking forward to seeing Mixon contribute to the team this season.

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals,” reads the statement obtained by WCPO. “Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans. The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

>> RELATED: Bengals’ Mixon facing charges again for allegedly waving gun at woman in January

A woman accused Mixon of threatening her with a gun during a traffic dispute in January. As News Center 7 previously reported, Mixon allegedly told her she “should be popped in the face.”

Charges against the running back were initially dropped in February before being refiled in April.

© 2023 Cox Media Group