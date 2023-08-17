Officer assigned to investigation of Bengals RB Joe Mixon case takes stand

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police officer assigned to the investigation of the Joe Mixon case took the stand in court in Cincinnati Wednesday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals’ Mixon facing charges again for allegedly waving gun at woman in January

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is in court this week fighting an aggravated menacing charge.

Hamilton County prosecutors accuse him of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her back in January.

The judge heard directly from the Cincinnati Police sergeant assigned to the investigation, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The defense asked him if anyone from Cincinnati Police went to Paycor Stadium to ask Mixon what happened in the weeks that followed. He said they did not.

“In other words, all the efforts you made, it still comes down to a one-on-one,” the defense said Wednesday. “He said, she said, doesn’t it?”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals RB Joe Mixon will not be charged in incident involving gun; arrest warrant dismissed

The sergeant told the court he interviewed the alleged victim about a week and a half after the alleged incident and said she was emotional and shaking, WCPO said.

The state also asked him to review and describe the surveillance video of Mixon allegedly driving downtown before the incident occurred.

The sergeant said it showed Mixon changing lanes multiple times within a single city block, despite parked cars he might encounter, WCPO reports.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Bengals running back Joe Mixon charged in incident involving gun

Mixon has pled not guilty. The aggravated menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1,000, and a maximum of five-year probation in Ohio.

This is a bench trial, so the judge will decide the verdict.

©2023 Cox Media Group