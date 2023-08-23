Prayer service to be held for family who lost child in Clark Co. bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — A prayer service will be held this evening for the family who lost their child after a school bus crashed in Clark County Tuesday.

Lawrenceville Church of God is welcoming the community to come together and attend the prayer service at 6 p.m. The church is located at 3131 Fox Hollow Road.

The church said it will also be live-streaming the service for those who can’t attend in person.

Tomorrow night (8-23-23) at 6pm (3131 Foxhollow rd.) we will have a community prayer service for the Northwestern family... Posted by Lawrenceville Church of God on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

A child was killed and at least 20 other children were injured after a Northwestern Local Schools bus was hit by an SUV, causing it to overturn Tuesday morning.

Northwestern Local Schools has also canceled classes for Wednesday.

The closure was announced on their website saying in part, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The school district said their schools will open at 8 a.m. for students, staff and community members who want to talk to a mental health specialist.

Grief counselors will also be available for anyone who needs additional support, the district said.

