UPDATE: At least 1 killed after crash involving school bus in Clark County

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Clark County.

The crash was reported in the 4100 block of Troy Road shortly before 8:15 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Law enforcement sources told News Center 7 at least one fatality has been reported.

Multiple medics have been requested to the scene, scanner traffic further indicated.

Northwestern Local Schools posted on social media Tuesday morning confirming that there has been a bus accident on one of their elementary routes.

Good morning Northwestern families. There has been a bus accident on one of our elementary routes. We will share more information once details are available. Thank you for your patience. Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The school district said a parent reunification center will be at German Township Firehouse located at 3940 Lawrenceville Drive.

If your child was involved in the bus accident this morning, you will be notified very soon. A parent reunification... Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Today is the district’s first day of school, according to its website.

