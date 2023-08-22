‘I thought the worst;’ Mother of boys on crashed school bus describes chaotic scene in Clark Co.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A deadly crash involving a Northwestern Local Schools bus has left parents and community members alike heartbroken.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, the first day of school for the district. The bus was carrying 52 students when it collided with a minivan just miles from the school.

>> PHOTOS: At least 1 dead after school bus crash in Clark County

One student was killed in the crash and over 20 students were injured.

News Center 7 spoke to Brittany Fisher, a mother whose two sons were on the bus at the time of the crash. She said her sons, ages 5 and 11, had been on the bus for about five minutes when the crash happened.

“They had just gotten on the bus, the second to last stop,” Fisher said.

She said after seeing multiple law enforcement cruisers go up the road, she decided to go see what was going on.

“When I rolled up on that scene, I broke down because I thought the worst,” Fisher said, explaining that she thought her boys were dead.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Student killed, over 20 other students injured after school bus crash in Clark Co.

The scene was “pure chaos.” Fisher said kids were being put on gurneys and rushed from the scene “fast as fast can be.”

While she’s relieved that her sons are all right, she can’t help but feel heartbroken for the parents that lost their child in the crash.

“I don’t like when people say, ‘I can’t imagine’ because that doesn’t help and it kind of makes the person feel worse, but nobody should have to go through something like that,” she said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Sky 7: Northwestern Local Schools bus crash (Eric Higgenbotham )

© 2023 Cox Media Group