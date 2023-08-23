Driver accused of causing deadly Clark Co. school bus crash arrested, charge filed

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — The driver of a van that crashed into a Clark County bus, resulting in a crash that killed one child and injured dozens of others, is now facing criminal charges.

Hermanio Joseph is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Clark Couty Municipal Court records.

Joseph was identified by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers as the driver of the Honda Odyssey that went into the path of a Northwestern Local School bus resulting in the bus to travel off the roadway and overturn.

One child was killed at least 20 others were injured.

Joseph provided troopers with a license from Mexico at the time of the crash, which was determined to not be valid due to his immigration status.

Joseph has been arrested, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.









