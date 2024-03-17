‘Very thankful;’ Community comes together to help people affected by deadly tornado in Logan County

INDIAN LAKE — People in the community are coming together to help those affected by the deadly tornado that swept through Logan County Thursday night.

The community came together to donate everyday supplies to Indian Lake High School just in the last 24-48 hours to help those who have been affected by the EF3 Tornado that struck the area.

“It breaks my heart I want to cry every time I look downtown,” Marsia Philips, who lives in Lakeview, said. “I just felt the house shake, the lights went out. We don’t have electricity.”

>> Shots fired near UD, no injuries reported; shelter in place lifted

In the dark, for 30 minutes Thursday night, as the store tore apart everything in its path Marsai held on to her two daughters.

“I was hugging my kids in the bathtub. I just kept praying to god that everything is gonna be okay and that my house wasn’t gonna get sucked up,” Philips said.

Philips told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott one of her animals was sucked up by the tornado.

>> Woman dead after falling onto tracks, being hit by train

“One of my cats got sucked up out the window by the tornado so one of my cats didn’t survive,” Philips said.

Philips and so many others have turned to their community’s generosity. Superintendent of Indian Lake Rob Underwood said anything someone may need, they have.

“Our goal right now is to get it into the people that are actually you know out in the trenches so to speak,” Underwood said.

>> 4 shot, 1 other person hurt at Ohio social gathering

Philips stuffed her trunk full of supplies for her little girls. While she works through PTSD from the storm, Philips said the way her community has come together gives her hope.

“We are very thankful for having the community that we have to help. We always count the little things,” Philips said.

Donations at the school came to an end Saturday evening, and Volunteers took the leftover donations to send off to centers that need help.





©2024 Cox Media Group