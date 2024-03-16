4 shot, 1 other person hurt at Ohio social gathering

EUCLID — Four people were shot and another was injured at a social gathering in northeast Ohio on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. at a private business in Euclid, which is near Cleveland, according to WOIO.

>> ‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

Four adults were transported to area hospitals for gunshot wounds and another adult was hospitalized for an injury unrelated to the shooting.

Euclid police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, WKYC reported.

Police also said it could be possible that other people may have been injured during the incident, but left the scene before police arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

©2024 Cox Media Group