Local

‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

By WHIO Staff

Storm Damage from Logan County Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

By WHIO Staff

LOGAN COUNTY — People’s lives changed forever Thursday night after twisters ripped through multiple parts of the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spent the day in one of the hardest-hit communities in the region, she will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

At least four tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley last night.

The strongest was an EF-3 in Logan County that killed three people.

One man shared his experience of hiding under a mattress in his parents’ home when the tornado came through.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read