‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

LOGAN COUNTY — People’s lives changed forever Thursday night after twisters ripped through multiple parts of the Miami Valley.

At least four tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley last night.

The strongest was an EF-3 in Logan County that killed three people.

One man shared his experience of hiding under a mattress in his parents’ home when the tornado came through.

