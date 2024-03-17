Shots fired near UD, no injuries reported; students asked to shelter in place

DAYTON — Shots were fired near the University of Dayton Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m. UD sent an alert to students stating that police were investigating reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Kiefaber Street, a student neighborhood.
A half-hour later the university alerted students that there were no injuries but that students should shelter in place.
UD is asking anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 937-229-2121.
