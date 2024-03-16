UPDATE: Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center resumes normal operations after disruption

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher has resumed normal operations after a disruption in services, according to an alert message to students from the University of Dayton.

UPDATE:

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher is now able to receive emergency calls, according to a Dayton Police Department on social media.

The dispatch center is still not able to get non-emergency calls.

Again emergency responders asked that people do not try and test call 911 unless it is a real emergency.

INITIAL REPORT:

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center announced that their call center is currently not receiving emergency and non-emergency calls.

Those in need of emergency assistance are asked to call or find a nearby police officer, fire station, or hospital.

Montgomery County is working to get their center up, according to a media release.

The sheriff’s office advised that people do not try and test calls to 911 because it may make the problems worse.

A full list of jurisdictions covered by the regional dispatch center can be found here

We will continue to follow this story.





