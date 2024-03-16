Person hit by train in Carlisle; roadways shutdown in area

CARLISLE — A person was hit by a train in Carlisle Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. Carlisle Fire Department was called to the railroad crossing near Beachler Road for reports of a person struck by a CSX train, according to Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane.

>> ‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

Lane said the following railroad crossings will be blocked as the Ohio State Highway Patrol and train officials investigate the crash:

Union Road

Fairview Drive

Central Ave

Beachler Road

The train is a 10,000-foot-long CSX train.

OSP dispatchers could not provide details at this time about injuries or how long the roadways are expected to be shut down.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.









©2024 Cox Media Group