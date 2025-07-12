‘Very rewarding;’ Local teen working to get school scholarships to students in Africa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County teen is working to make a difference on the other side of the world.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., the Brooke Gates Project is working to provide school scholarships to more than 50 students in Africa.

Brooke Gates, the Founder and CEO of the Brooke Gates Project, is an 18-year-old Northmont High School graduate.

She went to Liberia for the first time last year.

“When I was there, it was a big culture shock,” Gates said.

While she was visiting a school there, a student pulled her aside to ask her a question that would end up launching a movement.

“She pulled me to the side and she asked me, Brooke, will you please help me with scholarships?” Gates said. “I said yes, but at that moment, I didn’t know how I was going to fulfill my promise.”

From there, the Brooke Gates Project was born.

The project quickly grew from helping a handful of students to helping more than 50 students pay for school.

“It’s just again, very rewarding to be able to see that with my help and with other people’s help, we were able to change this child’s life,” Gates said.

Gates was also able to help build a bathroom at a church, turning it from a rough outdoor space to a full-fledged restroom.

“Some things that we take for granted here. And there are just simple things over there, it might be unattainable for them,” Gates said.

Raising the money wasn’t easy, and Gates had to look to friends and family for donations. Gates also went to work, bagging groceries at Kroger to help fund the project.

“I’m putting my money towards something useful, and it’s going to help others, and it’s going to do more than just something material and temporary,” Gates said.

Her latest trip brought her to the President of Liberia, where she was able to share with him the work she’s doing.

“I got to give him a painting that I made for him. I gave his wife some candies. So that was just very different. Never met a president before,” Gates said.

And while she’s been able to do so much good, her work is not done.

“To help the over 50 students that we’re supporting right now, to keep going until they graduate. That’s the goal,” Gates said.

Now she’s looking for people to help her meet her goal.

You can learn more about the Brooke Gates Project and how you can help here.

