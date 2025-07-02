‘Very confusing;’ Drivers stuck in traffic after stolen U-Haul crashes during chase speak out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers who were stuck in traffic while police were chasing a stolen U-Haul on Interstate 75 through southern Montgomery County said the scene was very confusing.

Moraine police found a U-Haul stolen from Riverside just before 4 p.m. and deployed its GPS Starchase Vehicle Launcher to track it.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Dyer said once the U-Haul was in an “isolated area” authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop.

A Moraine police detective was hit while trying to stop the vehicle, and a chase started.

The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 South beyond Central Avenue and S Dixie Highway when the U-Haul drove over stop sticks.

The crash closed down several lanes of traffic on I-75 South during rush hour.

Hundreds of drivers were stuck in traffic, including Molly Davenport and her son.

Davenport said they were at a standstill for 20 minutes.

“It was a very confusing scene because we didn’t know what was going on,” Davenport said.

