‘Very confusing;’ Drivers stuck in traffic after stolen U-Haul crashes during chase speak out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers who were stuck in traffic while police were chasing a stolen U-Haul on Interstate 75 through southern Montgomery County said the scene was very confusing.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to people who were stuck in the backup LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
>>ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 in custody, 1 at large after stolen U-Haul crashes during police chase on I-75
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man facing over 80 charges for alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old
- Popular fast food restaurant announces opening date for new Montgomery Co. location
- Black bear makes its way to Clark County neighborhood
Moraine police found a U-Haul stolen from Riverside just before 4 p.m. and deployed its GPS Starchase Vehicle Launcher to track it.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Dyer said once the U-Haul was in an “isolated area” authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop.
A Moraine police detective was hit while trying to stop the vehicle, and a chase started.
The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 South beyond Central Avenue and S Dixie Highway when the U-Haul drove over stop sticks.
The crash closed down several lanes of traffic on I-75 South during rush hour.
Hundreds of drivers were stuck in traffic, including Molly Davenport and her son.
Davenport said they were at a standstill for 20 minutes.
“It was a very confusing scene because we didn’t know what was going on,” Davenport said.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group